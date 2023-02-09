JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Is Worth Evaluating At $23.17

During the recent session, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s traded shares were 0.73 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.44% or -$0.83. The 52-week high for the FROG share is $28.18, that puts it down -21.62 from that peak though still a striking 29.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.36. The company’s market capitalization is $2.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 640.16K shares over the past three months.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FROG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) trade information

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) registered a -3.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.44% in intraday trading to $23.17 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.97%, and it has moved by 8.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.32%. The short interest in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) is 0.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.88 day(s) to cover.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JFrog Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JFrog Ltd. (FROG) shares have gone down -12.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 125.00% against 7.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $77.04 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $81.07 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $59.24 million and $63.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30.10% and then jump by 27.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -563.40% in 2023.

FROG Dividends

JFrog Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s Major holders

JFrog Ltd. insiders own 20.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.70%, with the float percentage being 83.05%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 233 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.06 million shares (or 5.04% of all shares), a total value of $117.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.75 million shares, is of Insight Holdings Group, Llc’s that is approximately 4.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $110.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JFrog Ltd. (FROG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.64 million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $38.05 million.