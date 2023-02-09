JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) On Wednesday – Up 32.93 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE)’s traded shares were 3.97 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.70% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the JCSE share is $23.99, that puts it down -2825.61 from that peak though still a striking 32.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $10.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 27210.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 315.71K shares over the past three months.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) trade information

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) registered a 14.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.70% in intraday trading to $0.82 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.49%, and it has moved by 13.89% in 30 days. The short interest in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) is 72500.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.8 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -99.90% in 2023.

JCSE Dividends

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE)’s Major holders

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited insiders own 75.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.50%, with the float percentage being 2.01%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 38200.0 shares (or 0.25% of all shares), a total value of $30185.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29380.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $23216.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 7504.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5929.0 market value.