Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA)’s traded shares were 1.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -3.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.81% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the IVDA share is $14.64, that puts it down -624.75 from that peak though still a striking 76.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.47. The company’s market capitalization is $28.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 704.67K shares over the past three months.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IVDA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) trade information

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) registered a -3.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.81% in intraday trading to $2.02 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 60.32%, and it has moved by 223.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.20%. The short interest in Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) is 56770.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies a decrease of -1.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, IVDA is trading at a premium of 0.99% off the target high and 0.99% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.10%. While earnings are projected to return -982.60% in 2023.

IVDA Dividends

Iveda Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA)’s Major holders

Iveda Solutions Inc. insiders own 25.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.55%, with the float percentage being 2.08%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 70910.0 shares (or 0.55% of all shares), a total value of $93601.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44785.0 shares, is of Heritage Wealth Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $59116.0.