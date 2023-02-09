Is VolitionRx Limited (AMEX: VNRX) Still A Buy After A -21.49% Weekly Drop?

During the recent session, VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.52% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the VNRX share is $3.30, that puts it down -78.38 from that peak though still a striking 29.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.31. The company’s market capitalization is $133.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 145.87K shares over the past three months.

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. VNRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX) trade information

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) registered a -16.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.52% in intraday trading to $1.85 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.49%, and it has moved by -22.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.81%. The short interest in VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX) is 0.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.05, which implies an increase of 63.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $6.25 respectively. As a result, VNRX is trading at a discount of -237.84% off the target high and -62.16% off the low.

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VolitionRx Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) shares have gone down -8.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.69% against 5.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 300.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $220k by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.30%. While earnings are projected to return -13.30% in 2023.

VNRX Dividends

VolitionRx Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX)’s Major holders

VolitionRx Limited insiders own 34.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.43%, with the float percentage being 15.85%. Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.43 million shares (or 5.99% of all shares), a total value of $7.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.54 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.23 million, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $0.48 million.