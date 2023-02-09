Is Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s traded shares were 2.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.05% or -$0.65. The 52-week high for the TDOC share is $79.90, that puts it down -156.83 from that peak though still a striking 30.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.60. The company’s market capitalization is $5.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.42 million shares over the past three months.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. TDOC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 24 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) registered a -2.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.05% in intraday trading to $31.11 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.20%, and it has moved by 34.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.26%. The short interest in Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is 33.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.81, which implies an increase of 2.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, TDOC is trading at a discount of -28.58% off the target high and 22.85% off the low.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Teladoc Health Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) shares have gone down -12.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4,508.27% against 4.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -257.10% this quarter and then jump 99.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $632.59 million as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $655.94 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $554.24 million and $568.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.10% and then jump by 15.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.30%. While earnings are projected to return 49.00% in 2023.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Teladoc Health Inc. insiders own 1.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.05%, with the float percentage being 88.10%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 848 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 20.86 million shares (or 12.94% of all shares), a total value of $528.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.56 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $450.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 12.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $317.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.28 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $142.09 million.