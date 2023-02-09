Is Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) Hit More of the Losses Given A -9.09% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)’s traded shares were 0.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.13% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the PUK share is $34.45, that puts it down -9.09 from that peak though still a striking 42.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.20. The company’s market capitalization is $44.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 715.32K shares over the past three months.

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) trade information

Prudential plc (PUK) registered a 0.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.13% in intraday trading to $31.58 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.85%, and it has moved by 3.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.77%. The short interest in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) is 0.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.66, which implies an increase of 16.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.57 and $47.01 respectively. As a result, PUK is trading at a discount of -48.86% off the target high and 22.2% off the low.

Prudential plc (PUK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Prudential plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Prudential plc (PUK) shares have gone up 27.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.23% against 2.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.20%. While earnings are projected to return -11.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.00% per annum.

PUK Dividends

Prudential plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Prudential plc is 0.35, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.12 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)’s Major holders

Prudential plc insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.84%, with the float percentage being 1.84%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 191 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.13 million shares (or 0.23% of all shares), a total value of $78.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.31 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $57.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Prudential plc (PUK) shares are DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that DFA International Core Equity Portfolio owns about 0.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 69495.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $1.73 million.