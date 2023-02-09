Is Microvast Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MVST) 1.23% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s traded shares were 1.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.79% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the MVST share is $9.54, that puts it down -478.18 from that peak though still a striking 16.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.38. The company’s market capitalization is $516.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.63 million shares over the past three months.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. MVST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) registered a -1.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.79% in intraday trading to $1.65 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.23%, and it has moved by 2.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.60%. The short interest in Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) is 12.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 79.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, MVST is trading at a discount of -384.85% off the target high and -384.85% off the low.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Microvast Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) shares have gone down -37.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 76.98% against 15.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $64.41 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $52.7 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -189.10% in 2023.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

Microvast Holdings Inc. insiders own 43.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.00%, with the float percentage being 71.01%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.17 million shares (or 5.02% of all shares), a total value of $33.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.13 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $26.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.82 million, or about 1.26% of the stock, which is worth about $8.47 million.