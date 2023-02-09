Is Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $127.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.30% or $2.88. The 52-week high for the PI share is $142.78, that puts it down -11.58 from that peak though still a striking 68.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.74. The company’s market capitalization is $3.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 470.99K shares over the past three months.

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) trade information

Impinj Inc. (PI) registered a 2.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.30% in intraday trading to $127.96 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.40%, and it has moved by 8.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.53%. The short interest in Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) is 2.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.75 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Impinj Inc. (PI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Impinj Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Impinj Inc. (PI) shares have gone up 37.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.79% against -3.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $72.56 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $75.5 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $52.57 million and $53.14 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.00% and then jump by 42.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.30%. While earnings are projected to return 6.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

PI Dividends

Impinj Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s Major holders

Impinj Inc. insiders own 4.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.24%, with the float percentage being 99.54%. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 242 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.4 million shares (or 13.27% of all shares), a total value of $199.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.54 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $90.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Impinj Inc. (PI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.46 million, or about 1.78% of the stock, which is worth about $36.48 million.