Is Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the recent session, Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s traded shares were 0.88 million. The 52-week high for the RAAS share is $2.51, that puts it down -182.02 from that peak though still a striking 38.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $146.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 115.36K shares over the past three months.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) trade information

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) registered a 0.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.55% in intraday trading to $0.89 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.59%, and it has moved by 16.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.12%. The short interest in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) is 0.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.73 day(s) to cover.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.4 million by the end of Sep 2021.

RAAS Dividends

Cloopen Group Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 16 and November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s Major holders

Cloopen Group Holding Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.14%, with the float percentage being 5.14%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.76 million shares (or 3.80% of all shares), a total value of $4.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.79 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.83 million.

Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF owns about 41200.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42848.0 market value.