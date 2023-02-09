Is Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) Still A Buy After plugging 34.72% Last Week?

During the recent session, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s traded shares were 6.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 48.39% or $6.44. The 52-week high for the CSII share is $23.47, that puts it down -18.84 from that peak though still a striking 37.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.26. The company’s market capitalization is $555.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 260.73K shares over the past three months.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. CSII has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) trade information

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) registered a 48.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 48.39% in intraday trading to $19.75 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.72%, and it has moved by 39.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.16%. The short interest in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) is 1.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 1.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, CSII is trading at a discount of -51.9% off the target high and 29.11% off the low.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) shares have gone up 21.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.72% against 3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.50% this quarter and then jump 30.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $59.14 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $63.76 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -172.40% in 2023.

CSII Dividends

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s Major holders

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. insiders own 3.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.73%, with the float percentage being 95.21%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 235 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.32 million shares (or 17.46% of all shares), a total value of $105.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.62 million shares, is of Brown Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 13.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $80.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns about 3.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.97 million, or about 7.10% of the stock, which is worth about $41.23 million.