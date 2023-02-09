Is Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT)’s traded shares were 2.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.41% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the AULT share is $1.11, that puts it down -753.85 from that peak though still a striking 30.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.09. The company’s market capitalization is $48.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.90 million shares over the past three months.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AULT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) registered a -3.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.41% in intraday trading to $0.13 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.55%, and it has moved by -4.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.39%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 93.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, AULT is trading at a discount of -1438.46% off the target high and -1438.46% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 68.00%. While earnings are projected to return 87.40% in 2023.

AULT Dividends

Ault Alliance Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT)’s Major holders