Is Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s traded shares were 2.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. The 52-week high for the ATNX share is $1.20, that puts it down -421.74 from that peak though still a striking 47.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $30.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.22 million shares over the past three months.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) trade information

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) registered a -1.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.57% in intraday trading to $0.23 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.05%, and it has moved by 26.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.32%. The short interest in Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) is 2.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.36 day(s) to cover.

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Athenex Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Athenex Inc. (ATNX) shares have gone down -79.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.07% against 5.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 54.50% this quarter and then jump 87.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.92 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.23 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $24.02 million and $24.94 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.40% and then jump by 21.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.10%. While earnings are projected to return -10.60% in 2023.

ATNX Dividends

Athenex Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s Major holders

Athenex Inc. insiders own 9.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.42%, with the float percentage being 32.64%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 110 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.53 million shares (or 8.63% of all shares), a total value of $5.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.62 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Athenex Inc. (ATNX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.06 million, or about 0.68% of the stock, which is worth about $0.44 million.