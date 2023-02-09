Investing In Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s traded shares were 2.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.94% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the GOTU share is $4.51, that puts it down -36.67 from that peak though still a striking 80.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.64. The company’s market capitalization is $958.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.94 million shares over the past three months.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.70. GOTU has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) registered a -2.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.94% in intraday trading to $3.30 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.62%, and it has moved by 0.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.42%. The short interest in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is 9.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.06, which implies an increase of 63.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.06 and $9.06 respectively. As a result, GOTU is trading at a discount of -174.55% off the target high and -174.55% off the low.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -64.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $107.15 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $74.9 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -108.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 16.03% per annum.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Gaotu Techedu Inc. insiders own 1.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.08%, with the float percentage being 15.23%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.78 million shares (or 4.66% of all shares), a total value of $13.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.6 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 2.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.88 million, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $3.22 million.