Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) At $2.63 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.85% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the IMMX share is $5.37, that puts it down -104.18 from that peak though still a striking 74.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $32.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.21 million shares over the past three months.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) registered a -5.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.85% in intraday trading to $2.63 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.57%, and it has moved by 19.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.44%. The short interest in Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

IMMX Dividends

Immix Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s Major holders

Immix Biopharma Inc. insiders own 62.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.39%, with the float percentage being 6.36%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.75% of all shares), a total value of $0.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 76769.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 56083.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 52979.0, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.