If All Goes Well, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Could Shrink By -53.85% Or More

During the last session, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s traded shares were 1.71 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.30% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ASTR share is $6.00, that puts it down -823.08 from that peak though still a striking 36.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $172.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.23 million shares over the past three months.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. ASTR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) registered a -4.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.30% in intraday trading to $0.65 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.11%, and it has moved by 43.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.83%. The short interest in Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) is 24.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.43 day(s) to cover.

The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.30 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, ASTR is trading at a discount of -53.85% off the target high and 53.85% off the low.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Astra Space Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) shares have gone down -49.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 89.28% against -3.40.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.72 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.56 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 85.50% in 2023.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Astra Space Inc. insiders own 4.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.31%, with the float percentage being 48.72%. Acme, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 29.45 million shares (or 13.91% of all shares), a total value of $38.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.89 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 8.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.04 million, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $3.96 million.