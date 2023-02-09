How Will VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Look After It Drops -309.43% From Its Highs?

During the last session, VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS)’s traded shares were 2.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 28.90% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the VQS share is $2.17, that puts it down -309.43 from that peak though still a striking 58.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $21.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 205.66K shares over the past three months.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) trade information

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) registered a 28.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 28.90% in intraday trading to $0.53 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 48.87%, and it has moved by 93.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.47%. The short interest in VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) is 47210.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.31, which implies an increase of 59.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.93 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, VQS is trading at a discount of -277.36% off the target high and -75.47% off the low.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VIQ Solutions Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) shares have gone down -48.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.46% against 15.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.00%. While earnings are projected to return -20.70% in 2023.

VQS Dividends

VIQ Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS)’s Major holders

VIQ Solutions Inc. insiders own 20.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.31%, with the float percentage being 14.26%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.64 million shares (or 4.90% of all shares), a total value of $2.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.47 million shares, is of Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc’s that is approximately 4.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.01 million.