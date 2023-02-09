How Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 20.37% YTD?

During the last session, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s traded shares were 32.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. The 52-week high for the GMBL share is $3.70, that puts it down -4011.11 from that peak though still a striking 22.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.07. The company’s market capitalization is $7.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 93.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 25.78 million shares over the past three months.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. GMBL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) registered a 2.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.44% in intraday trading to $0.09 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.43%, and it has moved by 21.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.85%. The short interest in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) is 2.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.15, which implies an increase of 40.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.15 and $0.15 respectively. As a result, GMBL is trading at a discount of -66.67% off the target high and -66.67% off the low.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -500.00% this quarter and then jump 93.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.17 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.24 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -112.40% in 2023.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. insiders own 6.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.06%, with the float percentage being 4.36%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.67 million shares (or 10.82% of all shares), a total value of $0.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.42 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 6.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 1.80% of the stock, which is worth about $45931.0.