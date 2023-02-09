Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED)’s -17.79% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED)’s traded shares were 4.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $64.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.05% or -$12.35. The 52-week high for the GMED share is $81.78, that puts it down -26.57 from that peak though still a striking 18.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $52.60. The company’s market capitalization is $7.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 533.02K shares over the past three months.

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. GMED has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.56.

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) trade information

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) registered a -16.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.05% in intraday trading to $64.61 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.79%, and it has moved by -11.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.92%. The short interest in Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) is 4.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.29, which implies an increase of 17.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, GMED is trading at a discount of -39.3% off the target high and -0.6% off the low.

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Globus Medical Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) shares have gone down -0.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.49% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.30% this quarter and then jump 23.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $276.99 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $258.04 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $250.02 million and $230.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.80% and then jump by 11.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.90%. While earnings are projected to return 42.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.27% per annum.

GMED Dividends

Globus Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED)’s Major holders

Globus Medical Inc. insiders own 1.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.89%, with the float percentage being 103.01%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 525 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.26 million shares (or 7.27% of all shares), a total value of $471.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.19 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $466.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 2.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $155.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.3 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $149.34 million.