Given A -89.04% Drop From High, Can Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s traded shares were 1.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.95% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the SECO share is $6.90, that puts it down -89.04 from that peak though still a striking 58.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.50. The company’s market capitalization is $26.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.42 million shares over the past three months.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) registered a -3.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.95% in intraday trading to $3.65 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 121.21%, and it has moved by 112.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.43%. The short interest in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1359.01, which implies an increase of 99.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1359.01 and $1359.01 respectively. As a result, SECO is trading at a discount of -37133.15% off the target high and -37133.15% off the low.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $241.41 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $273.77 million by the end of Sep 2019. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $175.82 million and $233.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.30% and then jump by 17.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.50%. While earnings are projected to return -577.90% in 2023.

SECO Dividends

Secoo Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 30 and January 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s Major holders

Secoo Holding Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.32%, with the float percentage being 17.32%. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.45 million shares (or 9.48% of all shares), a total value of $1.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.02 million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 7.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) shares are DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series owns about 64187.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16579.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31941.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $8250.0.