Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Is Worth Evaluating At $6.26

During the last session, Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s traded shares were 3.93 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.32% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the GNS share is $36.75, that puts it down -487.06 from that peak though still a striking 95.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $141.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 30.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.53 million shares over the past three months.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Genius Group Limited (GNS) registered a 0.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.32% in intraday trading to $6.26 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.11%, and it has moved by 1632.63% in 30 days. The short interest in Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) is 36350.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Genius Group Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Genius Group Limited (GNS) shares have gone up 56.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.57% against -4.70.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -49.80% in 2023.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Genius Group Limited insiders own 51.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.49%, with the float percentage being 1.00%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6310.0 shares (or 0.00% of all shares), a total value of $39500.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6979.0 shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 0.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $43688.0.