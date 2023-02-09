GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS):The Stock Was Up 46.34 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)’s traded shares were 5.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.06% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the WGS share is $3.86, that puts it down -841.46 from that peak though still a striking 46.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $320.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.90 million shares over the past three months.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. WGS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) trade information

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) registered a -11.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.06% in intraday trading to $0.41 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.42%, and it has moved by 31.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.17%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.75, which implies an increase of 76.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, WGS is trading at a discount of -631.71% off the target high and -143.9% off the low.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GeneDx Holdings Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) shares have gone down -77.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.12% against 4.00.

While earnings are projected to return 1.90% in 2023.

WGS Dividends

GeneDx Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)’s Major holders