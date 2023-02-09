Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC): A Look At Its Value

During the recent session, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s traded shares were 1.47 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.88% or -$2.16. The 52-week high for the ULCC share is $15.25, that puts it down -33.3 from that peak though still a striking 28.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.19. The company’s market capitalization is $2.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 607.45K shares over the past three months.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ULCC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) registered a -15.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.88% in intraday trading to $11.44 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.26%, and it has moved by 3.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.98%. The short interest in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) is 6.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.38, which implies an increase of 34.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, ULCC is trading at a discount of -74.83% off the target high and -31.12% off the low.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Frontier Group Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) shares have gone down -19.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,737.50% against 28.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 145.80% this quarter and then jump 92.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 62.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $913.3 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $869.74 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $609 million and $611.74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 50.00% and then jump by 42.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 53.90% in 2023.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.87%, with the float percentage being 107.16%. Indigo Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 176 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 178.83 million shares (or 82.16% of all shares), a total value of $1.68 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.63 million shares, is of U.S. Global Investors, Inc.’s that is approximately 3.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $80.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) shares are ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF owns about 8.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $80.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.52 million, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $14.24 million.