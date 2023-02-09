For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s traded shares were 2.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.24% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the LTRY share is $4.43, that puts it down -614.52 from that peak though still a striking 75.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $30.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 477.09K shares over the past three months.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LTRY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) trade information

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) registered a 19.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.24% in intraday trading to $0.62 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 37.56%, and it has moved by 180.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.74%. The short interest in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) is 1.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 95.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, LTRY is trading at a discount of -2158.06% off the target high and -2158.06% off the low.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 138.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $44.28 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $46.08 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -105.40% in 2023.

LTRY Dividends

Lottery.com Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

