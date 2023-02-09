Following Its 52-Week Low, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS)’S Share Price Rose 43.78% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 60.32%

During the last session, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s traded shares were 5.28 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.87% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the QS share is $22.21, that puts it down -144.33 from that peak though still a striking 43.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.11. The company’s market capitalization is $4.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.55 million shares over the past three months.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) registered a -0.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.87% in intraday trading to $9.09 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.00%, and it has moved by 44.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.51%. The short interest in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is 51.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 8 day(s) to cover.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that QuantumScape Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares have gone down -22.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.06% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -43.80% this quarter and then jump 19.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 98.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 25.88% per annum.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

QuantumScape Corporation insiders own 27.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.24%, with the float percentage being 49.87%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 412 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18.38 million shares (or 5.26% of all shares), a total value of $157.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.16 million shares, is of Capricorn Investment Group LLC’s that is approximately 4.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $130.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.13 million, or about 1.47% of the stock, which is worth about $44.04 million.