Following Its 52-Week Low, Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ)’S Share Price Rose 29.18% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -22.16%

During the last session, Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s traded shares were 4.28 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.44% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the ARQQ share is $17.88, that puts it down -536.3 from that peak though still a striking 29.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.99. The company’s market capitalization is $339.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.42 million shares over the past three months.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ARQQ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) registered a 1.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.44% in intraday trading to $2.81 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.62%, and it has moved by 1.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.36%. The short interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is 0.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.75, which implies an increase of 67.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, ARQQ is trading at a discount of -398.22% off the target high and -24.56% off the low.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arqit Quantum Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) shares have gone down -47.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -84.91% against 15.80.

While earnings are projected to return 121.60% in 2023.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

Arqit Quantum Inc. insiders own 79.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.40%, with the float percentage being 11.85%. First Trust Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.33 million shares (or 1.11% of all shares), a total value of $8.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.29 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF owns about 2.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.75 million.