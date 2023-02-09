Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN): Is It Possible To Be Up 1.34% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s traded shares were 0.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.31% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the ETRN share is $9.90, that puts it down -45.8 from that peak though still a striking 13.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.87. The company’s market capitalization is $3.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.69 million shares over the past three months.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. ETRN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) registered a -1.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.31% in intraday trading to $6.79 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.96%, and it has moved by -6.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.30%. The short interest in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is 12.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.14, which implies an increase of 16.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ETRN is trading at a discount of -47.28% off the target high and 11.63% off the low.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Equitrans Midstream Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) shares have gone down -28.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -305.26% against -5.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $337.63 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $349.49 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -65.40%. While earnings are projected to return -413.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 22.60% per annum.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

Equitrans Midstream Corporation insiders own 0.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.61%, with the float percentage being 94.98%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 424 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 49.14 million shares (or 11.31% of all shares), a total value of $367.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.95 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $366.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Capital Income Builder, Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 21.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $157.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.87 million, or about 4.34% of the stock, which is worth about $126.45 million.