Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.81% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the EDBL share is $90.00, that puts it down -1814.89 from that peak though still a striking 9.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.25. The company’s market capitalization is $2.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 153.11K shares over the past three months.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EDBL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$6.3.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) trade information

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) registered a 9.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.81% in intraday trading to $4.70 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -43.71%, and it has moved by -37.36% in 30 days. The short interest in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) is 8890.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies a decrease of -56.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, EDBL is trading at a premium of 36.17% off the target high and 36.17% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.19 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.08 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -49.20% in 2023.

EDBL Dividends

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s Major holders

Edible Garden AG Incorporated insiders own 9.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.51%, with the float percentage being 0.57%. Bard Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6029.0 shares (or 1.69% of all shares), a total value of $28396.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1883.0 shares, is of Outfitter Financial Llc’s that is approximately 0.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $8868.0.