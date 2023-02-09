Does Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PBTS) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s traded shares were 22.51 million. The 52-week high for the PBTS share is $2.21, that puts it down -1909.09 from that peak though still a striking 27.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.08. The company’s market capitalization is $24.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 34.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.16 million shares over the past three months.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) registered a 0.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.45% in intraday trading to $0.11 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.28%, and it has moved by 1.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.80%. The short interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is 1.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 98.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, PBTS is trading at a discount of -6263.64% off the target high and -6263.64% off the low.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. insiders own 19.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.88%, with the float percentage being 1.10%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 0.56% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of HRT Financial LP’s that is approximately 0.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52582.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22594.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $14573.0.