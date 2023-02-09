Does LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Still Look Attractive After A 5.89% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK)’s traded shares were 2.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.06% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the LGMK share is $3.17, that puts it down -1119.23 from that peak though still a striking 19.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $4.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.00 million shares over the past three months.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) trade information

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) registered a -5.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.06% in intraday trading to $0.26 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.89%, and it has moved by -37.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.63%. The short interest in LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) is 0.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.22 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies an increase of 92.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, LGMK is trading at a discount of -1246.15% off the target high and -1246.15% off the low.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.00%. While earnings are projected to return -94.90% in 2023.

LGMK Dividends

LogicMark Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 17 and April 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK)’s Major holders

LogicMark Inc. insiders own 8.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.58%, with the float percentage being 10.47%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 3.31% of all shares), a total value of $0.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of Group One Trading, L.P.’s that is approximately 1.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.