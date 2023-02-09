Does JX Luxventure Limited’s (NASDAQ:JXJT) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT)’s traded shares were 1.96 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.99% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the JXJT share is $7.16, that puts it down -783.95 from that peak though still a striking 24.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $6.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 49930.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 44.43K shares over the past three months.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) trade information

JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) registered a -5.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.99% in intraday trading to $0.81 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.35%, and it has moved by -10.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.19%. The short interest in JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.96 day(s) to cover.

JXJT Dividends

JX Luxventure Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT)’s Major holders

JX Luxventure Limited insiders own 49.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.18%, with the float percentage being 4.30%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 1.89% of all shares), a total value of $0.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8584.0 shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $10815.0.