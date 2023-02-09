Does Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) Still Look Attractive After A -12.07% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s traded shares were 6.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.60% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the AVYA share is $17.93, that puts it down -4880.56 from that peak though still a striking 66.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $30.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.69 million shares over the past three months.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. AVYA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) trade information

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) registered a 18.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.60% in intraday trading to $0.36 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.07%, and it has moved by 75.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.96%. The short interest in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) is 18.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.40, which implies an increase of 10.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.40 and $0.40 respectively. As a result, AVYA is trading at a discount of -11.11% off the target high and -11.11% off the low.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -132.50% this quarter and then drop -135.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $585.2 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $597.83 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.40%. While earnings are projected to return 97.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 4.30% per annum.

AVYA Dividends

Avaya Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s Major holders

Avaya Holdings Corp. insiders own 17.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.77%, with the float percentage being 128.60%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 246 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.53 million shares (or 8.61% of all shares), a total value of $21.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.37 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 7.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $18.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 6.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.97 million, or about 4.49% of the stock, which is worth about $11.13 million.