Does aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) Still Look Attractive After A -2.68% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.40% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the LIFE share is $6.62, that puts it down -203.67 from that peak though still a striking 8.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.00. The company’s market capitalization is $67.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 136.52K shares over the past three months.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. LIFE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) trade information

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) registered a -8.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.40% in intraday trading to $2.18 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.68%, and it has moved by -4.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.14%. The short interest in aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) is 0.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.50, which implies an increase of 88.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, LIFE is trading at a discount of -1505.5% off the target high and -358.72% off the low.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that aTyr Pharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) shares have gone down -41.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.82% against 5.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.50% this quarter and then drop -58.10% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $330k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $500k by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.70%. While earnings are projected to return 0.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.00% per annum.

LIFE Dividends

aTyr Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s Major holders

aTyr Pharma Inc. insiders own 3.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.64%, with the float percentage being 72.84%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.22 million shares (or 18.24% of all shares), a total value of $14.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.21 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 2.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.27 million, or about 7.91% of the stock, which is worth about $7.95 million.