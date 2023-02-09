D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)’s traded shares were 4.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.40% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the QBTS share is $13.23, that puts it down -1030.77 from that peak though still a striking 12.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.02. The company’s market capitalization is $100.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. QBTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) registered a -6.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.40% in intraday trading to $1.17 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.10%, and it has moved by 11.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.06%. The short interest in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.20, which implies an increase of 81.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, QBTS is trading at a discount of -754.7% off the target high and -241.88% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.73 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -214.80% in 2023.

QBTS Dividends

D-Wave Quantum Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)’s Major holders

D-Wave Quantum Inc. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.06%, with the float percentage being 102.16%.