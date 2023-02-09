Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Up 51.46% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s traded shares were 2.56 million. The 52-week high for the CYBN share is $1.16, that puts it down -157.78 from that peak though still a striking 42.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $119.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.43 million shares over the past three months.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CYBN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.23%, and it has moved by -9.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.72%. The short interest in Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) is 3.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.81, which implies an increase of 90.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.12 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, CYBN is trading at a discount of -2122.22% off the target high and -148.89% off the low.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cybin Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cybin Inc. (CYBN) shares have gone down -43.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.63% against 5.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.40% this quarter and then jump 37.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -25.50% in 2023.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Cybin Inc. insiders own 29.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.17%, with the float percentage being 18.55%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.52 million shares (or 6.07% of all shares), a total value of $5.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.05 million shares, is of AdvisorShares Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 0.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cybin Inc. (CYBN) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 1.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $0.36 million.