Could Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s traded shares were 6.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.10% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the FRGT share is $7.77, that puts it down -1892.31 from that peak though still a striking 53.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $3.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.55 million shares over the past three months.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FRGT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) registered a -13.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.10% in intraday trading to $0.39 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.36%, and it has moved by 62.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.87%. The short interest in Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) is 5890.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.25, which implies an increase of 82.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.25 and $2.25 respectively. As a result, FRGT is trading at a discount of -476.92% off the target high and -476.92% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.10%. While earnings are projected to return 77.00% in 2023.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

Freight Technologies Inc. insiders own 10.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.65%, with the float percentage being 7.46%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 35675.0 shares (or 0.46% of all shares), a total value of $57436.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13715.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $22081.0.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 7601.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12237.0 market value.