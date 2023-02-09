Could Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.56% or $0.94. The 52-week high for the DFLI share is $28.75, that puts it down -265.31 from that peak though still a striking 14.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.71. The company’s market capitalization is $302.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 46530.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 63.32K shares over the past three months.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. DFLI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) trade information

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) registered a 13.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.56% in intraday trading to $7.87 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.24%, and it has moved by -15.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.90%. The short interest in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) is 30900.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 43.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, DFLI is trading at a discount of -90.6% off the target high and -52.48% off the low.

DFLI Dividends

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI)’s Major holders

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. insiders own 75.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.10%, with the float percentage being 132.35%.