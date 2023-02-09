CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) Investing Potential Is $11.14

During the recent session, CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.47% or $1.06. The 52-week high for the CXW share is $14.24, that puts it down -27.83 from that peak though still a striking 24.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.39. The company’s market capitalization is $2.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.05 million shares over the past three months.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) registered a 10.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.47% in intraday trading to $11.14 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.95%, and it has moved by -0.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.99%. The short interest in CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) is 4.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.07, which implies an increase of 30.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $18.20 respectively. As a result, CXW is trading at a discount of -63.38% off the target high and -34.65% off the low.

Statistics show that CoreCivic Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) shares have gone up 15.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.83% against 3.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.00% this quarter and then drop -56.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $461.55 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $465.66 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.40%. While earnings are projected to return -196.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

CoreCivic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CoreCivic Inc. insiders own 1.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.78%, with the float percentage being 90.14%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 283 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 19.37 million shares (or 16.47% of all shares), a total value of $215.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.24 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 15.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $202.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.15 million, or about 3.53% of the stock, which is worth about $44.66 million.