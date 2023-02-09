Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN)’s Stock Is Down -73.56% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the last session, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.30% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the CGEN share is $3.57, that puts it down -325.0 from that peak though still a striking 39.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $75.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 674.78K shares over the past three months.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CGEN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) registered a -10.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.30% in intraday trading to $0.84 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.07%, and it has moved by -6.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.56%. The short interest in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is 2.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.07, which implies an increase of 86.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, CGEN is trading at a discount of -1447.62% off the target high and 40.48% off the low.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Compugen Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) shares have gone down -41.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.51% against 5.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.10%. While earnings are projected to return -8.90% in 2023.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Compugen Ltd. insiders own 5.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.29%, with the float percentage being 27.88%. Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 108 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.36 million shares (or 7.35% of all shares), a total value of $11.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.42 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 1.15% of the stock, which is worth about $1.61 million.