Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s traded shares were 1.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.13% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the COMP share is $9.19, that puts it down -121.98 from that peak though still a striking 55.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.84. The company’s market capitalization is $1.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.39 million shares over the past three months.

Compass Inc. (COMP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. COMP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Compass Inc. (COMP) registered a -2.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.13% in intraday trading to $4.14 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.12%, and it has moved by 47.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.82%. The short interest in Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) is 14.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.54, which implies an increase of 8.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.75 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, COMP is trading at a discount of -44.93% off the target high and 33.57% off the low.

Compass Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Compass Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Compass Inc. (COMP) shares have gone down -5.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.56% against 7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.30% this quarter and then jump 35.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.19 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $976.94 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.61 billion and $1.4 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -26.40% and then drop by -30.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -56.50%. While earnings are projected to return -116.80% in 2023.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

Compass Inc. insiders own 2.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.30%, with the float percentage being 69.03%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 222 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 132.37 million shares (or 30.63% of all shares), a total value of $547.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.3 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $158.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Compass Inc. (COMP) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 10.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.51 million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $35.22 million.