Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.78% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the CBD share is $5.50, that puts it down -66.16 from that peak though still a striking 17.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.73. The company’s market capitalization is $955.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) trade information

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) registered a -1.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.78% in intraday trading to $3.31 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.35%, and it has moved by -6.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.97%. The short interest in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) is 1.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.65 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) shares have gone down -1.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -69.09% against -11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -200.00% this quarter and then drop -73.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.30% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.80%. While earnings are projected to return -26.30% in 2023.

CBD Dividends

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is 0.07, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)’s Major holders

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.95%, with the float percentage being 5.95%. Newfoundland Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.52 million shares (or 0.56% of all shares), a total value of $4.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.43 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 0.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.35 million, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $1.09 million.