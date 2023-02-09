Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN):The Stock Was Up 54.57 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s traded shares were 11.55 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $69.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.77% or -$1.98. The 52-week high for the COIN share is $217.49, that puts it down -213.21 from that peak though still a striking 54.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.55. The company’s market capitalization is $17.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.40 million shares over the past three months.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) registered a -2.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.77% in intraday trading to $69.44 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.69%, and it has moved by 81.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.25%. The short interest in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is 27.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.39 day(s) to cover.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coinbase Global Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) shares have gone down -20.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -181.03% against 6.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -248.10% this quarter and then drop -167.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -56.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $659.88 million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $725.9 million by the end of Dec 2022.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Coinbase Global Inc. insiders own 1.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.44%, with the float percentage being 59.53%. AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 863 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.86 million shares (or 6.14% of all shares), a total value of $510.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.68 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $501.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 4.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $314.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.09 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $192.18 million.