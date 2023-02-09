Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) Given A -378.54% drop From High?

During the recent session, Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.49% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the VWE share is $11.15, that puts it down -378.54 from that peak though still a striking 8.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.13. The company’s market capitalization is $178.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 315.71K shares over the past three months.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. VWE has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) trade information

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) registered a -16.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.49% in intraday trading to $2.33 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.21%, and it has moved by -23.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.84%. The short interest in Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) is 1.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.40, which implies an increase of 31.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $7.50 respectively. As a result, VWE is trading at a discount of -221.89% off the target high and 57.08% off the low.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vintage Wine Estates Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) shares have gone down -63.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -66.67% against -5.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.50% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $86.48 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $73.06 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $83.61 million and $78.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.40% and then drop by -7.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -113.90% in 2023.

VWE Dividends

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)’s Major holders

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. insiders own 46.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.59%, with the float percentage being 83.54%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 12.04 million shares (or 19.51% of all shares), a total value of $28.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.94 million shares, is of Paradice Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) shares are Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 5.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.21 million, or about 6.82% of the stock, which is worth about $9.89 million.