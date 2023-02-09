BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) Stock Jumped 91.87% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s traded shares were 9.8 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.89% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the BZFD share is $5.71, that puts it down -205.35 from that peak though still a striking 65.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.64. The company’s market capitalization is $254.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 62.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.25 million shares over the past three months.

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. BZFD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) registered a 3.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.89% in intraday trading to $1.87 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.22%, and it has moved by 91.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.07%. The short interest in BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) is 1.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.17, which implies an increase of 13.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, BZFD is trading at a discount of -33.69% off the target high and -6.95% off the low.

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BuzzFeed Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) shares have gone down -0.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2,333.33% against 1.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $94.14 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $142.23 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $90.1 million and $145.72 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.50% and then drop by -2.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 0.00% in 2023.

BZFD Dividends

BuzzFeed Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s Major holders

BuzzFeed Inc. insiders own 45.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.44%, with the float percentage being 61.27%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.33 million shares (or 12.23% of all shares), a total value of $23.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.86 million shares, is of General Atlantic, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $1.06 million.