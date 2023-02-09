BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)’s traded shares were 1.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $50.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.16% or $3.81. The 52-week high for the BWA share is $49.01, that puts it up 2.84 from that peak though still a striking 38.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.14. The company’s market capitalization is $11.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.80 million shares over the past three months.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. BWA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.08.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) trade information

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) registered a 8.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.16% in intraday trading to $50.44 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.62%, and it has moved by 17.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.34%. The short interest in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is 4.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.57, which implies a decrease of -1.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, BWA is trading at a discount of -18.95% off the target high and 16.73% off the low.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BorgWarner Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) shares have gone up 28.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.30% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.90% this quarter and then jump 8.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.9 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.04 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.65 billion and $3.87 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.60% and then jump by 4.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.10%. While earnings are projected to return -4.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.23% per annum.

BWA Dividends

BorgWarner Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BorgWarner Inc. is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.46 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)’s Major holders

BorgWarner Inc. insiders own 0.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.97%, with the float percentage being 97.47%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 930 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 26.41 million shares (or 11.28% of all shares), a total value of $1.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.21 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $918.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund owns about 7.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $358.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.02 million, or about 3.00% of the stock, which is worth about $353.87 million.