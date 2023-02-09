Boom Or Bust? Where Will Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s traded shares were 1.01 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.77% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the BRSH share is $3.88, that puts it down -743.48 from that peak though still a striking 30.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.32. The company’s market capitalization is $3.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 358.24K shares over the past three months.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) registered a 4.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.77% in intraday trading to $0.46 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.80%, and it has moved by -14.61% in 30 days. The short interest in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) is 40030.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.64, which implies an increase of 91.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.64 and $5.64 respectively. As a result, BRSH is trading at a discount of -1126.09% off the target high and -1126.09% off the low.

BRSH Dividends

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders

Bruush Oral Care Inc. insiders own 84.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.69%, with the float percentage being 54.57%.