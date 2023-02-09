Boom Or Bust? Where Will Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s traded shares were 2.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.06% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ALLR share is $9.00, that puts it down -4636.84 from that peak though still a striking -5.26% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $5.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.22 million shares over the past three months.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) registered a -8.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.06% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.77%, and it has moved by -14.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.70%. The short interest in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) is 18670.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -412.60% in 2023.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 17.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.34%, with the float percentage being 2.85%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 86355.0 shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46033.0 shares, is of LMR Partners LLP’s that is approximately 0.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $60763.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 20000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26400.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14501.0, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $19141.0.