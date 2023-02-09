Boom Or Bust: Where Does Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.34% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the AQN share is $16.01, that puts it down -118.72 from that peak though still a striking 12.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.41. The company’s market capitalization is $6.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.45 million shares over the past three months.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. AQN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) trade information

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) registered a -0.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.34% in intraday trading to $7.32 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.20%, and it has moved by 1.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.20%. The short interest in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) is 22.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.43, which implies an increase of 13.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.69 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, AQN is trading at a discount of -50.27% off the target high and 8.61% off the low.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) shares have gone down -49.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.63% against 3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.30% this quarter and then drop -28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $703.54 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $725.73 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $594.8 million and $735.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.30% and then drop by -1.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.50%. While earnings are projected to return -70.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.90% per annum.

AQN Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is 0.98, with the dividend yield indicating at 13.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)’s Major holders

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.23%, with the float percentage being 48.26%. Bank of Montreal/Can/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 468 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 38.14 million shares (or 5.57% of all shares), a total value of $280.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.5 million shares, is of Royal Bank of Canada’s that is approximately 5.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $268.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 8.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $66.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.03 million, or about 0.73% of the stock, which is worth about $36.97 million.