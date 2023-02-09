Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX)’s traded shares were 2.81 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 37.16% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the BJDX share is $1.83, that puts it down -185.94 from that peak though still a striking 56.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $12.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 58290.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 60.71K shares over the past three months.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BJDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) trade information

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) registered a 37.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 37.16% in intraday trading to $0.64 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 45.49%, and it has moved by 20.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.30%. The short interest in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 84.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, BJDX is trading at a discount of -525.0% off the target high and -525.0% off the low.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) shares have gone down -42.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.83% against 1.00.

While earnings are projected to return -90.10% in 2023.

BJDX Dividends

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX)’s Major holders

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. insiders own 43.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.21%, with the float percentage being 2.15%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 50501.0 shares (or 0.25% of all shares), a total value of $53531.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42912.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $45486.0.