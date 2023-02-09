Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) Declined -21.57% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the recent session, Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)’s traded shares were 1.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $48.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.57% or -$7.63. The 52-week high for the AZTA share is $93.39, that puts it down -92.2 from that peak though still a striking 22.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.61. The company’s market capitalization is $3.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 816.19K shares over the past three months.

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) trade information

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) registered a -13.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.57% in intraday trading to $48.59 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.88%, and it has moved by -21.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.31%. The short interest in Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) is 3.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.62 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Azenta Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Azenta Inc. (AZTA) shares have gone down -21.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -33.33% against -7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -92.30% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -53.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $133.72 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $163 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.50%. While earnings are projected to return 61.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

AZTA Dividends

Azenta Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Azenta Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)’s Major holders

Azenta Inc. insiders own 1.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.17%, with the float percentage being 106.85%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 500 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.94 million shares (or 9.25% of all shares), a total value of $500.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.92 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $499.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Azenta Inc. (AZTA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $159.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.19 million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $93.75 million.