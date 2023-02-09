As The Stock Rises By 76.00% Year-To-Date, Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the recent session, Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 36.59% or $5.05. The 52-week high for the BLBD share is $22.10, that puts it down -17.24 from that peak though still a striking 62.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.14. The company’s market capitalization is $461.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 162.27K shares over the past three months.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) trade information

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) registered a 36.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 36.59% in intraday trading to $18.85 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.76%, and it has moved by 30.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.77%. The short interest in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) is 0.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.75 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.00, which implies an increase of 14.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, BLBD is trading at a discount of -37.93% off the target high and 9.81% off the low.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Blue Bird Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) shares have gone up 57.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 130.43% against 2.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -42.90% this quarter and then jump 42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $221.63 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $154.4 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $192.2 million and $110 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.30% and then jump by 40.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.90%. While earnings are projected to return 120.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

BLBD Dividends

Blue Bird Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s Major holders

Blue Bird Corporation insiders own 2.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.24%, with the float percentage being 99.91%. American Securities LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.53 million shares (or 29.76% of all shares), a total value of $179.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.69 million shares, is of Coliseum Capital Management, Llc’s that is approximately 14.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $43.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 1.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.82 million, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $6.82 million.